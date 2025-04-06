Pattaya tourism leaders move to reassure global tour operators after earthquake concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following the March 28 earthquake in Myanmar that caused tremors in Thailand, the Chonburi Tourism Federation, in collaboration with Pattaya City and related agencies, has taken swift action to restore confidence among international tour operators and tourists regarding the safety and stability of Pattaya’s infrastructure, April 4.

The quake, although not causing any structural damage in Pattaya, has raised concerns among some foreign tour companies about the safety of hotel buildings in the city. In response, a high-level meeting was held at The Green Park Resort in North Pattaya, led by Thanet Supornsahasrangsi, President of the Association of Chonburi Tourism Federation, which comprises eight tourism-related associations.







Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired the meeting, which included key officials such as Chaiwat Tamthai, Director of TAT Pattaya Office; Ms. Ampai Sakdanukuljit Sliwinski, Director of the Chonburi Provincial Tourism and Sports Office; and representatives from Chonburi Provincial Administration.

Suriya Kaewkiew, Director of Building Control at Pattaya City Engineering Office, clarified that construction activities were immediately halted following the earthquake. In coordination with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, thorough inspections were conducted, revealing no new structural damage—only existing minor cracks in a few buildings.

Although Pattaya is located outside zones classified as earthquake-risk areas under the Ministry of Interior’s official declaration, modern high-rise buildings are voluntarily constructed to withstand seismic activity. “Despite the tremors, there were no signs of structural compromise such as wall fractures or ceiling collapses,” Suriya confirmed.



To further boost international confidence, especially among major tourism markets like China, Taiwan, and Vietnam, the meeting resolved to translate relevant Ministry of Interior regulations and safety information into multiple languages. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will coordinate with foreign offices and tour operators to disseminate this information abroad. The Eastern Chapter of the Thai Hotels Association will also collaborate with the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) to relay accurate details to travel partners.

Mayor Poramet concluded that Pattaya remains a geographically fortunate and disaster-resilient destination. “We have no major flooding issues like other provinces, and we are outside major earthquake zones. Pattaya remains a safe, stable, and attractive city for tourism and investment.”



























