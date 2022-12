A grease fire in a kitchen exhaust damaged an Indian restaurant in South Pattaya.

Firefighters needed 15 minutes and chemical fire retardants to snuff out the flames in the second-floor kitchen at Maharaja Indian Restaurant & Bar on Soi Pattaya 13/4 Dec. 11.

Employees said they had tried to put out the fire with normal fire extinguishers, but they are useless for grease fires.