Drunk driver attempting to escape hits Pattaya police motorcycle

A drunk driver hit a police motorcycle while trying to evade a Pattaya checkpoint.

The 38-year-old driver of a Toyota Vios identified only as “Nut” tested at 0.11% on the breathalyzer, more than double the legal limit.

Nut stopped his Vios upon spotting the checkpoint on North Pattaya Road after midnight Dec. 11 and then attempted to back up and leave. But he hit a motorcycle driven by Pol. Sr. Sgt. Maj. Rapeepat Prommin.







Constable Rapeepat jumped off the bike before the collision and wasn’t hurt. The motorcycle was damaged.

Nut claimed he wasn’t trying to escape and that he was on the telephone and didn’t see the bike. He apologized to the policeman for hitting his bike. He was charged with drunk driving.





























