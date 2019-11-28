Everyone wins at Riviera Sports Day

Jetsada Homklin
Sarah Osbourne-James presents a donation of 25,000 baht to towards the Riviera charities, received by Winston Gale and witnessed by Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh (centre).
500,000 baht raised for local charities

The Riviera Group, along with their suppliers and contractors traded work clothes for athletic gear for a day as the property developer hosted its fourth-annual Sports Day.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh and Riviera founders Winston and Sukanya Gale opened the Nov. 16 event at Regents International School with Principal Sarah Osborne-James.

Winston Gale running towards a silver medal in the 3000-metre marathon.
The day started with a grand opening ceremony for the 300 athletes and cheerleaders. Then the games commenced with a three-kilometer long-distance run for men, women and kids.

The sports day kicked off with the grueling 3000 metres marathon. It was an exciting race with some runners dropping out after a few laps. The 3 top winners in the men’s division were, 1. Suwan Team 2. Riviera Group and 3. Somchai Team. In the women’s category the Riviera Group grabbed the Gold medal, followed by Strong Agents Team, Silver medal followed by Boonteung Team, Bronze medal.

The Junior race saw a throng of young runners compete which was won by PB Ceiling, followed by young runners from the Riviera Group team.

Other sports during the day included tug of war, a “centipede walk”, takraw, volleyball and track. Men’s and women’s 100-meter races were held along with a 4 x 100-meter relay.

The day concluded with a football match between the Regents and Riviera teams. Riviera – which lost to the school last year – rebounded, winning 5-2 and capturing the 5,000 baht prize.

Sukanya Gale wins the gold medal in the 3000-metre marathon.
The Gales handed out the trophies and medals at the closing ceremony and conducted a lucky draw for charity. The 200-baht raffle tickets gave entrants the chance to win gold and jewelry with the proceeds going to Ban Kru Boonchu Foundation, (150,000 baht) Banglamung Hospital’s equipment fund (200,000) and Riviera’s own fund (150,000 baht) to help children stricken by cancer.

Sports done, everyone then joined together for a lavish party and dancing to a live band.

Results

3000 meters Run (Male) Chang Suwan – gold medal, Riviera Group – silver medal, Chang Somchai – bronze medal.

3000 meters Run (Female) Riviera Group – gold medal, Strong Agent – silver medal, Chang Boonteng – bronze medal.

Junior Run 1st: P&B, 2nd: Riviera Group, 3rd: Riviera Group.

Takraw (Male) 1st: Chang Witoon, 2nd: Chang Somchai.

Volleyball (Female) Strong Agent – winner, Riviera Group – 1st runner-up.

Individual Run (Male) Electricians – gold medal, P&B – silver medal, Chang Boonteng – bronze medal.

Individual Run (Female) Strong Agent – gold medal, Riviera Group – silver medal, P&B – bronze medal.

Relay race (Male) 4×100, Chang Suwan – gold medal, Thanasit – silver medal, Chang Witoon – bronze medal.

Relay race (Female) 4×100, Riviera Group – gold medal, Peterson – silver medal, WSP – bronze medal.

Tug of war: Riviera Group.

Centipede Walk: Chang Sutee.

Break and Run: WSP.

Young man and lady with nice figure (Male): P&B.

Young man and lady with nice figure (Female): Chang Suwan.
Sukanya Gale leads the Riviera Group team in the march past.
Runners give it their all.
The heart stopping finish to the relay.
The Riviera Revue entertained the spectators during the opening ceremony.
Ubonjitr Thamchop (Min), organiser extraordinaire, worked very hard to help make this one of the best sports days ever.
The Tug-o-war separated the men from the boys.
The Riviera football team celebrate winning the champion’s trophy.
Winston Gale proudly holds onto the Champion’s Trophy.
Sarah Osbourne James presents the silver medal to Austin Gale.
Sarah Osbourne-James presented a prize to the winner. In second and third place were Austin and Toby Gale.
Peter Malhotra (Pattaya Mail) presented medals to the winners of the men’s and women’s 3000 metres marathon.
Winston presents a winner’s prize to the WSP team.
Sukanya Gale (right) presents a raffle prize to the lucky winner.
The women’s volleyball matches were fast and furious.
The football match was exciting and fast paced.
Time to party. Singing and dancing to the sounds of the live band.
Everyone wins at The Riviera Group Sports Day.
