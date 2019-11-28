Plans underway for 11th Naklua Eat & Walk

Plans are underway for the 11th Naklua Eat & Walk street market this high season.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh chaired a Nov. 26 planning meeting with police, business leaders and Naklua community leaders.

This year’s “walking street” is scheduled to begin three weeks earlier than last year, opening on Dec. 14 and finishing Feb. 8. Operating only on weekends, it features live entertainment, stalls selling locally made products and local seafood, and restaurants over 800 meters between the Lan Pho Public Park police box and Naklua Bridge.