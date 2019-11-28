Pattaya police seek gun-toting road rager

Pattaya police are trying to track down a man captured on video threatening a tourist-van driver at gunpoint in a fit of road rage.

Pol. Col. Thanapong Photi said Nov. 24 that investigators had not yet identified the gunman, but thousands had seen and shared the video clip online.

Witnesses said the driver of a van carrying Russian tourists cut off a man driving a Toyota Vios on Jomtien Second Road. When the vehicle stopped, both drivers got out and argued in the middle of the street, with the Vios driver insulting and verbally abusing the van driver. The Toyota driver then went back to his car and got a gun and pointed it at the subject of his road rage before driving away.