Evangeline Mandia inspires action on Mangrove Rehabilitation and Sustainability at Rotary fellowship

PATTAYA, Thailand – On November 23, Rotarians and environmental advocates gathered at the Hilton Pattaya for a memorable fellowship event organised by the Rotary Club Global Pattaya. The evening’s highlight was an inspiring presentation by Dr. Evangeline Buella Mandia, a distinguished environmental scientist, dean of the College of Environmental Studies at Marinduque State College, and Past President of Rotary Club Marinduque North. Dr. Mandia, also a member of the Rotary Foundation’s cadre of technical advisors, shared insights on mangrove rehabilitation and aqua-silviculture, emphasizing community empowerment and sustainable development.







Dr. Mandia’s presentation focused on her pioneering work in Marinduque, Philippines, where mangrove ecosystems have faced severe degradation due to deforestation, pollution, and climate change. The project aimed to reverse this trend through comprehensive rehabilitation efforts. Rotary members, alongside local volunteers, planted mangrove seedlings, restored existing forests, and established a community-driven conservation plan.

“This isn’t just about planting trees; it’s about revitalizing ecosystems and empowering communities,” Dr. Mandia emphasized. She detailed how the project involved training local fishers and farmers in mangrove propagation and aquaculture. These efforts not only restored coastal habitats but also boosted livelihoods, providing stable income and access to fresh food.

The project’s success was a testament to collaboration and sustainable practices. Mangroves now serve as natural barriers against storm surges and coastal erosion, protecting vulnerable communities and fostering biodiversity.





A key component of Dr. Mandia’s initiative is aqua-silviculture, an innovative approach that combines aquaculture with mangrove conservation. By integrating fish farming within rehabilitated mangrove areas, local communities benefit from increased economic opportunities while maintaining ecological balance.

“The training sessions have fostered a deep understanding of the environment,” Mandia noted. “When communities take ownership of conservation efforts, lasting change becomes possible.”

The event also underscored Rotary International’s commitment to environmental sustainability, now recognized as a key area of focus. President Rose Gamito, who introduced Dr. Mandia after meeting her at the Rotary World Congress in Singapore, highlighted the importance of initiatives that address climate change and resource conservation.

In her closing remarks, Dr. Mandia outlined steps for initiating community projects, urging Rotarians to engage with local stakeholders, seek partnerships, and embrace holistic approaches. She stressed that collective efforts at the local level could drive global impact, fostering resilient and sustainable communities.

The Fellowship event was a resounding success, leaving attendees inspired and motivated to champion environmental causes. As Rotary continues to support impactful initiatives, leaders like Dr. Mandia remind us that safeguarding the environment is not just an obligation – it is a pathway to peace, health, and prosperity for all.







































