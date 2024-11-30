Breathtaking bird’s eye view of Pattaya Beach on fireworks night with thousands of visitors

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Beach transformed into a dazzling spectacle on the night of the annual fireworks festival, Nov 29, with thousands of visitors flocking to the beach to witness the mesmerizing display. The aerial view captured the full magnitude of the event, with the beach packed with people enjoying the festivities under the vibrant bursts of light illuminating the night sky.

The event, held along Pattaya’s famous coastline, has become a major attraction for both locals and tourists, solidifying its place as a highlight in the city’s annual event calendar.

As fireworks exploded overhead, the crowd’s energy reflected the excitement of the event, which continues to grow in popularity each year. This stunning bird’s eye view showcases the beauty of Pattaya Beach in its full splendor during one of the most anticipated nights of the year.

“One more night to go (Nov 30): The excitement continues at Pattaya Beach as fireworks light up the sky and thousands gather to enjoy the spectacle.”























































