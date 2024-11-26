European tourists expected to boost Thailand’s tourism in high season

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s tourism sector is showing continued growth, particularly with European travelers expected to increase their visits during the high season, which will positively impact the country’s airline and hotel industries. According to KGI Securities Thailand, this surge in visitors with higher spending power will provide a significant boost to business performance in the final quarter of 2024.

On the last day of the "Coffee on the Beach" event at Pattaya Beach on November 24, the lively atmosphere reflected the changing trends in tourism. Visitors, both local and international, flocked to the event to enjoy fresh coffee, delicious food, and live performances from local musicians.







Guests also participated in Art & Craft activities and free workshops hosted by coffee experts and influencers. The event's success highlighted a growing interest in new tourism experiences, aligning with Pattaya's "Go Green" initiative and offering tourists an opportunity to enjoy both relaxation and creativity in a chic, photo-worthy setting.

This growth in tourism comes amid the continued recovery of the industry, with major airlines and hotel groups listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) reporting significant earnings increases in the first three quarters of 2024. The boost is also driven by the government’s free visa policies, which have helped attract more international visitors to Thailand.

The overall positive outlook for the tourism sector this high season is expected to continue benefiting businesses across the aviation and hospitality industries, with European tourists leading the way in spending during their visits to Thailand.
















































