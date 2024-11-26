Sturley triumphs at Emerald, O’Connor makes stunning comeback at Treasure Hill Golf Course

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Tuesday, 19 November, The Mabprachan Golf Society teed off at the Emerald Golf Course with three groups under sunny skies and a refreshing breeze. The course, while in good condition, offered its fair share of challenges, making for an exciting competition.

The battle for the top spot was fierce as Steve Sturley and Maurice Paradis showcased their skills. Steve dominated the front nine, while Maurice surged back on the final stretch. Despite Maurice’s late-game heroics, he fell just one point short, with Steve emerging victorious at 34 Stableford points.

Results: 1st: Steve Sturley (26) – 34 points. 2nd: Maurice Paradis (16) – 33 points. Near Pins: Allen Cassin and Maurice Paradis. The Spoon: Seamus O’Connor.

On Thursday, 21 November the venue shifted to Treasure Hill, where the Society celebrated Mark Bromwich’s birthday. The turnout was strong with five groups enjoying the sunny weather and a pleasant breeze. Though the greens were in decent condition, Treasure Hill’s notorious difficulty kept players on their toes.







The day belonged to Seamus O’Connor, who rebounded spectacularly from his spoon performance on Tuesday to claim the top spot with an impressive 39 Stableford points. David Smith came in second with 34 points, edging out Alan Wilson and Willem Lasonder in a tight countback.

Results: 1st: Seamus O’Connor (26) – 39 points. 2nd: David Smith (13) – 34 points. Near Pins: Paul Davies, Dave Smith, Bob Edwards, Willem Lasonder. The Spoon: Nigel Irvine

The round concluded back at MyBar, where Mark Bromwich’s birthday was celebrated in style with plenty of drinks and cake. Another week of great golf and camaraderie!













































