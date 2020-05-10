European ambassadors mark VE Day in Pattaya

Foreign envoys from five countries planted trees near Pattaya to mark 75 years since the end of World War II in Europe.







Russian Ambassador to Thailand H.E. Yevgeny Tomikhin, H.E. Raushan Yesbulatova of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Consul-General H.E. Aziz Aliev, Armenian Honorary Consul H.E. Arto Artinian, and Belarus Honorary Consul H.E. Koranun Sukonritikorn were welcomed to the May 8 ceremony by Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Director Kampol Tansajja.

Together with deputies and staff, the five diplomats representing countries that comprised the former Soviet Union as it battled against the Nazis planted trees in the foothills near the Huay Toh Reservoir. Nong Nooch donated the trees.

Victory in Europe Day on May 8 each year celebrates the 1945 formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender of its armed forces, marking the end of what Russian states still call the Great Patriotic War.





