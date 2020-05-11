Pattaya and regional police bring love and care to the sick and elderly

A ceremony was held at the grounds of the Nongprue police station on May 5 to launch a project to distribute food to the needy, the sick and the elderly in the surrounding communities.





In attendance were Pol. Gen. Montri Yimyaem commander of Chonburi Region 2, Pol. Gen. Prakarn Prachong chief of Chonburi police, Pol. Col Chitdecha Songhong, Chief of Nongprue Police Station, Amnart Charoensri, chief of Banglamung District and Mai Chaiyanit, Mayor of Nongprue Municipality.







The program was initiated by the Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, Pol. Gen. Chakthip Chaijinda which saw police departments and local community leaders all over Thailand distribute dried food, rice and amenities to people in their jurisdictions on the same day.

The Region 2 police commander said that the national police chief conveys his love and care to the people and wishes them well in these times of hardships. He stressed that the police force is ready to assist the Thai people in their time of need. On the day 1000 relief bags were distributed to the people in Nongprue sub-district.











