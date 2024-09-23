Driver survives dramatic crash on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – At 2:30 a.m. on September 22, a car lost control and crashed into a large tree on Sukhumvit Road near the Khao Talo traffic light junction in South Pattaya.

Rescue workers found a white Honda Civic overturned on its side after colliding with a large road sign and a palm tree, resulting in total damage. The driver, Chayapat N, 36, suffered only minor injuries. He was given first aid before being transported to the hospital.

Witnesses reported seeing the car speeding alongside a pickup truck prior to the crash. A motorbike was seen crossing lanes in front of the Civic, causing the driver to lose control and flip onto the central median. Fortunately, the car was stopped by the road sign and tree, preventing it from entering the opposite lane, where other vehicles were stopped at the traffic light.





































