Epileptic woman driver injured in car plunge into canal

Pattaya, Thailand – A woman suffered an epileptic seizure while driving causing her pickup to crash into a canal in the Pong sub-district of east of Pattaya on Aug 14.

Inside the fully submerged Isuzu D-Max pickup, rescue workers found Jiraporn Pasomwang a Thai woman, 35, suffering from a head injury. The rescue team administered first aid before transferring her to Banglamung Hospital for further treatment.







A male eyewitness said immediately after the accident, he rushed over to help the driver. It was ascertained that she experienced an epileptic seizure while driving that led to a loss of control causing the truck to veer off the road and plunge into the nearby canal.

















