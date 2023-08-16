Jomtien beach vendor’s operation suspended for regulation breach

Pattaya, Thailand – Responding to recent complaints raised by concerned tourists, authorities in Pattaya City have taken decisive action against beach chair operators at Jomtien Beach. Allegations surfaced that these operators were encroaching upon public parking spaces, in direct violation of city regulations.







The implicated business operators stand accused of engaging in practices that involved blocking public parking spaces for both their personal use and that of their customers. This conduct directly contradicts a municipal announcement issued by the Pattaya City Hall, which explicitly prohibits any actions obstructing designated public parking areas and shaded zones along the beaches. These areas are specifically designated to accommodate tourists and beachgoers, enhancing their experience.







Following a thorough investigation that confirmed the violation, authorities swiftly issued a directive mandating an immediate suspension of services by these operators. The suspension will remain in effect for a duration of 15 days, spanning from Aug 16-31. This firm response aims to convey a strong message to those who may consider flouting established regulations for their own gain, while neglecting the convenience and satisfaction of both the visitors and residents.

















