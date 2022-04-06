Election Commission lays out rules for Pattaya candidates

Chonburi Election Commission laid out the rules for Pattaya’s mayoral and city council candidates, including how much they can spend on their campaigns.

Director Wichuda Mekanuwong said April 4 that all of the candidates’ applications for the May 22 poll were approved without issue.



The four mayoral candidates can spend up to a maximum 2 million baht on their seven-week campaign while city council contestants can spend only a maximum 400,000 baht.

Teerapong Viengsamut, head of the commission’s investigative unit, said the Election Law lays out the dos and don’ts of running for office in Thailand.







Prohibitions include vote buying – whether it be directly, indirectly or a “donation” to a voter’s chosen organization; using entertainment events as campaign rallies, feeding voters, or using deceit or threats to compel a vote.

As for advertising, candidates can only place signs where allowed by the EC and all signs must have only the information detailed by the commission on them.

All accounting of income and expense must be submitted to the EC withing 90 days of the election date, whether the candidate has won or not. The EC will offer training to candidates on April 8.































