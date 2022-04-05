Pattaya police arrest 10 gamblers at gamecock breeding farm

10 gamblers were arrested when Pattaya police raided an illegal dice game in Thappraya Road Soi 15.

The game was being held in seven rai of vacant land used to breed gamecocks. Gamblers scrambled over fences to escape, but officers were able to corral 10 players in the illegal Hi-Lo game.

Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai chief of Pattaya police said that he has ordered his police officers to be on alert for illegal gambling in his jurisdiction and if any citizen knew of such illegal activities, they should inform the police to take action.

































