‘Moo Deng’ faces off against 70 Miss Grand contestants from around the world

By Pattaya Mail
0
152
Miss Grand International 2024 contestants meet ‘Moo Deng’, the adorable pygmy hippo, at Khao Kheow Open Zoo.

SRIRACHA, Thailand – The spotlight is on as “Moo Deng”, the beloved mascot of Miss Grand International 2024, meets 70 contestants from around the globe for a beauty showdown at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi Province.




Following the cancellation of Cambodia as the host country for this year’s pageant, the Miss Grand International organization has resumed activities in Thailand. The contestants have been engaging in various events in Pattaya before heading back to Bangkok.

A beauty showdown in Chonburi, 70 queens from around the world come together to promote Thailand’s tourism.
Excitement at Khao Kheow Open Zoo as Miss Grand contestants express their love for the charming ‘Moo Deng’.

On October 16, the pageant team brought 70 contestants to visit the charming “Moo Deng”, a pygmy hippopotamus, which has captured the hearts of people worldwide. The beauty queens expressed their desire to meet Moo Deng before continuing their activities in Bangkok.

From pageantry to wildlife, Miss Grand International contestants enjoy a special day feeding animals at the zoo.

The Miss Grand International organization officially requested permission from the director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, under the Zoological Organization of Thailand, to visit the zoo. This visit aims to promote Thailand’s tourism to an international audience.

Countdown to the crown, the journey continues for Miss Grand International as contestants prepare for the grand finale on October 25.
The contestants took photos with the swimming elephant.


Narongwit Chodchoi, the director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, expressed his excitement about welcoming beauty queens from 70 countries. He noted the special interest in Moo Deng, as the contestants were eager to see the mascot. The zoo staff organized the visit to ensure a smooth experience without disrupting other visitors.

The contestants were excited to see the white rhinos up close.
Moo Deng, the beloved mascot of Miss Grand International 2024.

In addition to meeting Moo Deng, the contestants toured other exhibits and participated in feeding activities with various animals, including white rhinos, flamingos, and elephants, before their return. The preliminary round of the pageant is set for October 20, with the Grand Voice Awards on October 22 and the final competition on October 25 at MGI Hall, Bravo BKK, Rama 9, starting at 7:00 PM.
















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR