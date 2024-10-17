‘Moo Deng’ faces off against 70 Miss Grand contestants from around the world

SRIRACHA, Thailand – The spotlight is on as “Moo Deng”, the beloved mascot of Miss Grand International 2024, meets 70 contestants from around the globe for a beauty showdown at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi Province.









Following the cancellation of Cambodia as the host country for this year’s pageant, the Miss Grand International organization has resumed activities in Thailand. The contestants have been engaging in various events in Pattaya before heading back to Bangkok.

On October 16, the pageant team brought 70 contestants to visit the charming “Moo Deng”, a pygmy hippopotamus, which has captured the hearts of people worldwide. The beauty queens expressed their desire to meet Moo Deng before continuing their activities in Bangkok.

The Miss Grand International organization officially requested permission from the director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, under the Zoological Organization of Thailand, to visit the zoo. This visit aims to promote Thailand’s tourism to an international audience.





Narongwit Chodchoi, the director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, expressed his excitement about welcoming beauty queens from 70 countries. He noted the special interest in Moo Deng, as the contestants were eager to see the mascot. The zoo staff organized the visit to ensure a smooth experience without disrupting other visitors.

In addition to meeting Moo Deng, the contestants toured other exhibits and participated in feeding activities with various animals, including white rhinos, flamingos, and elephants, before their return. The preliminary round of the pageant is set for October 20, with the Grand Voice Awards on October 22 and the final competition on October 25 at MGI Hall, Bravo BKK, Rama 9, starting at 7:00 PM.





































