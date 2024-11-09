Chinese tourist causes commotion climbing century-old tree in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Center in Pattaya received an emergency call requesting assistance for a Chinese tourist exhibiting erratic behavior and climbing a tree at around 10:06 PM on November 8. The incident took place in the parking lot of a local establishment on Phettrakul Road, in central Pattaya. Rescue volunteers, land disaster prevention officers, and Pattaya City Police officers were quickly dispatched to the scene.



Upon arrival, officials found a large crowd of locals and tourists gathered around the incident site, watching intently. The individual, identified as Mr. Lin Jinhua, a Chinese national, had climbed high into a century-old banyan tree with a trunk reportedly so wide that it would require ten people to fully encircle it. The tree, decorated with colorful sacred cloths and offerings, has a long-standing cultural significance in the area.

Mr. Lin appeared visibly distressed, as if frightened by something, and refused to come down despite attempts by local officials and fellow tourists to coax him. After more than half an hour of persuasion, he finally climbed down on his own, at which point rescue personnel safely escorted him away.







A nearby tour bus driver, who wished to remain anonymous, reported witnessing Mr. Lin arguing with his wife prior to the incident. Both appeared intoxicated, and in a fit of agitation, Mr. Lin ran and climbed the tree before anyone could stop him. Authorities were alerted promptly to assist in de-escalating the situation.

































