‘EatsHub’ new food delivery platform to serve restaurants and customers

A national food delivery platform has been launched to assist restaurants in paying lower commission fees, thereby reducing food prices for consumers.

The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) has launched eatsHUB, a new food delivery platform developed in partnership with Food Ordery, which is a subsidiary of an affiliated company of SET-listed TV Direct. The official launch of the platform was held at Central World in Bangkok on Wednesday, which is chaired by Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.



The food delivery platform will charge a commission fee, known as gross profit (GP), of 8% to small and medium-sized eateries. The fee is much lower than the standard 30% charged by other major food delivery platforms.

According to Depa president and chief executive Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, eatsHub is expected to see more than 500,000 users and over 5 million transactions in the first year of operation. The platform will focus on services for each community, such as eateries and drivers within a 1-5 kilometer radius, in order to assist, support, and maintain small restaurants that were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown measures.







The food delivery platform will first offer services in Bang Khen, Chatuchak, LatPhrao, and SuanLuang in Bangkok. It plans to expand its services to cover all of Bangkok in July and 18 provinces across the country during its first year of operation. More than 20,000 restaurants are expected to join the platform by the end of 2022.

EatsHub is now available for both Android and iOS devices. Eateries and drivers can join the platform by visiting www.foodordery.co.th. (NNT)

































