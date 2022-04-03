East Pattaya officials provide hospital beds and a wheelchair to the infirmed

Wanchai Sanngam, Nongprue Deputy Mayor, members of Nongprue Council, and officers of Public Health and Environment Division visited the infirmed people in their community to present them with hospital beds and wheelchairs.

The presentations were held in Soi Masjid Narul Yankeen behind Pong Municipality and the Royal Green Park Village on March 30.



Mr. Watit Homjan and Mrs. Wanna Kumsuk were provided with a hospital bed each and Mr.Akima Shizuo was given a wheelchair.

Dried food and other amenities were also distributed to needy people in the community.

Wanchai said that the municipality is looking for donations of medical supplies such as hospital beds and wheelchairs which will be given to those in need. Donors can call him at 082 468 4999.





































