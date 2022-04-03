Rayong EEC Smart Park will create jobs and promote economic growth

The government has inaugurated the construction of a smart industrial park project in Rayong, targeting S-Curve industries utilizing advanced technologies. The new industrial park is a part of the government’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project that aims to create jobs and promote sustainable economic growth.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the project will help propel Thailand towards becoming a high-income nation, encouraging investments within the economic corridor.



The government has been streamlining EEC development as a way to advance economic and social initiatives, while also enhancing people’s quality of life.

The project is expected to create more jobs, boost the local economy and further distribute wealth among local communities.







Additionally, Gen Prayut urged all sectors to pursue projects that benefit the business and industrial sectors, as well as the general public, while positioning the EEC as an attractive destination for investors and overseas visitors. (NNT)

































