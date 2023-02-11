East Pattaya battles illegal dumping with ’no littering’ signs

Nongprue trash collectors cleaned up garbage dumped illegally near the Mabprachan Reservoir.

Mayor Winai Inpitak, his deputies, subdistrict security and sanitation workers descended upon Siam Country Club Road Feb. 9 where the rubbish was dumped on a vacant lot.

In response, Nongpure officials put up a “no littering” sign, although Deputy Mayor Wanchai Sanngam admitted dumpers ignore such things.







More patrols are promised with anyone caught subject to a 2,000-baht fine.

The same day, sanitation workers also had to clean up an illegal dumpsite behind Pattaya Village.

Wanchai said the area has been a common dumpsite. Part of the problem is people who come there to feed stray dogs then throw their plastic bags and other litter on the ground.



























