Inebriated driver kills pedestrian in Pattaya

A suspected drunk driver hit and killed a Pattaya woman as she got out of her car in Naklua.

Butsarakorn Pinitmontri Daburger, 47, died instantly when she was hit at full speed by a Toyota Vigo driven by Kiattisak Chenrum Feb. 8 in front of the Lotus’s department store in North Pattaya.

Police accused Kiattisak of being drunk and said he was slurring his speech. Kiattisak reportedly said he drank a kratom beverage, which is intoxicating in the same way as cannabis.







His girlfriend, Lukkana Nonsayo, 29, denied Kiattisak was inebriated.

She told police that the accident occurred because a motorcycle cut off Kiattisak’s pickup and he swerved to avoid hitting it. Instead he hit the pedestrian.

Police have video evidence and are proceeding with their investigation with Kiattisak being tested for alcohol and drugs.



























