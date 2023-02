Pattaya police are tracking down a group of youths who threw ping-pong bombs at Bali Hai Pier.

About 10 youths on motorbikes tossed the oversized firecrackers at skateboarders and tourists in the pier’s multipurpose zone. No one was injured, but the activity area’s pavement was damaged.

Police are using CCTV camera footage to try and trace the hooligans.