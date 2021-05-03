Early hours, delivery back like heartburn for Pattaya restaurants

Like a bout of heartburn, diminished hours, delivery and takeout again are the only items on the menu at Pattaya restaurants.

Chonburi’s reclassification as a “deep red” coronavirus highest-control zone requires restaurants to suspend dine-in service for the second time in a year. A crushing economic blow for an industry that has been tied to fewer than 300 of Thailand’s 40,000-plus Covid-19 cases since April 1, the closure has forced restaurateurs into survival mode once again.







As a result, eateries such as Kur Tien, and Nania Steak and Seafood, have begun opening earlier – they must close by 9 p.m. – and push takeaway and delivery orders to survive.

Kur Tien owner Piyanat Sangnak said April 30 business has been slow since the December-January Covid-19 shutdown and things are now worse.

Kanchana Sriwilai, manager at Narnia Steak, said income is down, but expenses nearly are the same. The restaurant is now marketing its delivery and charges more based on distance.









