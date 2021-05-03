Pattaya, utilities meet to synchronize South Road construction

Pattaya officials met with area utility companies to get them to all work together to minimize construction disruptions on South Road.

Mayoral advisor Paiwan Aromcheun chaired the April 30 meeting with city engineers and representatives from the Provincial Electricity Authority, National Telecom PLC, CAT Telecom PLC, TOT PLC, and the Provincial Waterworks Authority.







Pattaya is installing a new storm-drainage system at the intersection of Third and South roads consisting of new pipes and clarifiers.

The meeting sought information from each utility company about how their ongoing projects to bury power and communications wires can be integrated and synchronized with the pipework so that South Road doesn’t have to be dug up multiple times.



