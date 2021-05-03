No Chonburi travel ban, but district still wants Pattaya locals to apply for permission to leave

There is no lockdown or travel restriction in Chonburi, but Pattaya-area officials still ask people to get permission to leave or enter the area.

Unlike in January, there are no formal restrictions in and out of Chonburi Province, or within it. People simply have been asked not to leave their area unnecessarily.

Nonetheless, Banglamung District is still asking people to get written permission to leave the area. Not surprisingly, few people were waiting on April 30 when registration desks opened.







Anyone wanting the unrequired travel certificate should apply with their subdistrict or village offices. Identification and reason for travel, such as a doctor’s appointment, are required.

The new requirement is especially affecting Pattaya’s golf societies, if they have scheduled tournaments outside Chonburi limits.









