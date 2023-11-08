Drunken Russian tourist rescued after fall from Pattaya apartment

A foreign tourist was rescued after he fell from a high floor onto the roof of the second floor of the Thai Smile Apartment building on Chalerm Phrakiat Soi 9 in North Pattaya on November 6.

Rescue workers found Igor Nechitailo, a 37-year-old tourist from Russia, visibly in pain and under the influence of alcohol. They coordinated the use of a cherry picker to safely retrieve him, subsequently lowering Igor to the ground and transporting him to a nearby hospital for medical attention.







Ms. Pakakrong Khongchusri, 45, an eyewitness, reported hearing a loud thud while parking her car in the apartment’s parking area. Initially assuming it might be a cat, she investigated further and discovered Mr. Igor on the rooftop, prompting her to call for assistance from the authorities.

Pattaya City Police have initiated a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances and causes of the accident.



























