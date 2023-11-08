Thailand maintains inbound tourist momentum via visa-free campaigns towards year-end

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke has reported that in the first ten months of 2023, Thailand welcomed over 22 million international tourists, with Malaysians making up the largest group. Following an optimistic trend, the Thai government anticipates a total of 28 million visitors by year-end, with projections for tourism revenue surpassing 2.1 trillion baht for the year.







According to Chai, the increase in tourist arrivals has been partly attributed to the government’s visa-free initiative, which has been particularly enticing for potential visitors. This move has led to a significant weekly influx of tourists, with the last week of October recording over half a million visitors.

Aiming to maintain this momentum, the Thai government has approved special tourist entry for Indian and Taiwanese passport holders, allowing for a 30-day stay without a visa, effective from November 10, 2023, to May 10, 2024.







Meanwhile, Arman Isetov, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Thailand, has conveyed optimism about Thailand’s visa-free policy extended to Kazakhstan, anticipating a boost in tourism from Kazakhstan to Thailand. He noted that the temporary visa waiver has been well received among Kazakhstani citizens

In the first half of the year, tourist numbers from Kazakhstan to Thailand rose to approximately 100,000. The Tourism Authority of Thailand predicts that by the end of the year, this figure will reach 150,000. (NNT)



























