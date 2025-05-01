Pattaya City urges public to stop posting signs and scribbling in public areas

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is calling on the public to cooperate by refraining from attaching signs or writing on public property, including electrical poles and other infrastructure. The campaign aims to preserve the city’s cleanliness, orderliness, and overall visual appeal. Authorities have warned that anyone who violates these guidelines will face legal action.

The announcement has sparked reactions from local residents online. Many expressed agreement and shared personal concerns, particularly about election campaign signs that obstruct views and create hazards. One resident commented that a large sign nearly caused a traffic accident, while others demanded consistent enforcement, including for political advertisements. Some said all unauthorized signs should be removed and offenders fined without exception.

Pattaya officials have reiterated their commitment to enforcing these regulations fairly and firmly, ensuring public spaces remain neat, safe, and welcoming for everyone.







































