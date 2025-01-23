Drunken beach vendor punches rival in Pattaya over stolen mat dispute

PATTAYA, Thailand – A violent altercation took place at Pattaya Beach in the early hours of January 22 when a 59-year-old beach mat vendor, Suphanee, was punched in the face by a fellow vendor over a dispute about a stolen mat.

The victim reported to police that she confronted the suspect after noticing that her beach mat had gone missing. Upon accusing the man of theft, the suspect, who was heavily intoxicated, became enraged and punched her in the face, causing a forehead injury.







Witnesses revealed that both vendors rent out beach mats on the same stretch of Pattaya Beach. The victim had recognized the stolen mat because she had marked it, but the suspect had erased the markings. This led to the confrontation and subsequent attack.

Police are investigating the incident and have noted that the suspect admitted to the assault due to his frustration over the accusations.

































