Police and royal volunteers distributed food and necessities to three South Pattaya residents.

Pol. Lt. Thongin Panyanam and Soi Khopai Community President Wirat Joyjinda joined Royal Volunteer 904 members for the Feb. 20 “sustainable community” project. They also listened to residents’ complaints and concerns.

The handout included rice, dried foods, eggs, drinking water and diapers. Recipients included two older people confined to their beds and a child on a feeding tube.