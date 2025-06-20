Drunk Swedish tourist collapses in Pattaya venue parking lot, unnoticed and run over by car; guards and wife rush to help

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya rescue unit received a report of a serious accident where a car ran over a person, causing severe injuries at 3:56 a.m. on June 20. The incident occurred in the parking lot of an entertainment venue along Pattaya Third Road.

At the scene, a 54-year-old Swedish tourist was found lying injured on the ground. His head had been run over by the wheel of a white Mitsubishi Attrage sedan. The man was groaning in pain beside the car. Rescue personnel provided initial first aid before rushing him to the hospital.







The driver of the sedan, Polwat Onlamai, 38, who works as a Bolt ride-hailing driver, was visibly shocked when he spoke to officials. He said he had come to pick up a passenger waiting in the parking lot and did not see anyone lying on the ground. He did not expect a person to be there. As he turned a curve, he felt the car hit something and bounce, so he immediately stopped to check. When he opened the door, he was shocked to find a person lying injured. People nearby quickly came to help and called the authorities.



CCTV footage captured the incident, showing the foreigner lying on the ground while security guards stood nearby observing. According to the security staff, the foreigner was intoxicated and had fallen. His wife tried to assist him, but he appeared heavily drunk and lay down again. It was at this moment that the sedan turned the corner and ran over him. The security guards and the wife rushed to help immediately.

Police investigator Pol. Lt. Wuttinan Kongdee documented the scene and reviewed the CCTV footage as evidence. The sedan driver was taken in for questioning to proceed with the case fairly for all parties involved.

































