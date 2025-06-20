Pattaya clamps down on all cars, no matter how expensive — public fed up with taxis blocking roads across town

PATTAYA, Thailand – In Pattaya, authorities have launched a strict enforcement campaign against illegal parking, targeting all vehicles regardless of how expensive or prestigious they are. The key rule is that vehicles must strictly follow the odd-even parking schedule on South Pattaya roads — fail to comply, and your car could get clamped.

The curb aims to restore order and ease chronic traffic congestion in busy areas like South Pattaya, where illegally parked cars often block roads and cause frustration among residents and drivers alike. A particularly pressing issue is taxis left idling or parked in no-parking zones, which further worsen traffic jams, especially near the Walking Street.







Local residents have shown strong support for the clamp-down, emphasizing fairness and the need to respect traffic laws. Many expressed that all cars should be clamped without exception, regardless of the owner’s wealth, and stressed that ignoring the signs leads to trouble for other road users. Some even joked about taking tougher measures such as removing wheels if the problem persists. However, there were also reminders for officials to be careful when clamping to avoid damaging expensive rims.

The community also called for authorities to tackle related issues like street vendors dumping food waste into drains causing flooding and requested stricter enforcement near popular spots like Bali Hai and the Thappraya Road.

Traffic on South Pattaya roads remains congested, particularly near the head of the street and traffic lights, where illegally parked cars continue to be a major nuisance. Many people complained about taxis blocking the road in front of the Marine area, urging officials to pay closer attention.

One resident summed it up best: “Drive a luxury car all you want, but respect traffic laws. Signs clearly show parking is allowed only on odd or even days. Ignoring this causes headaches for everyone else. Full fines should be imposed.”

With the clamp campaign in full swing, Pattaya is sending a clear message: No car is exempt, and orderly parking benefits all road users.

































