Pattaya sea safe for swimming as plankton bloom at Wongamat Beach shows signs of improvement

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya recently faced environmental concerns as a plankton bloom caused the waters at Wongamat Beach to turn a dark green, accompanied by a sulfur-like odor that worried both locals and tourists. The phenomenon, which started a few days ago, led to a significant change in the sea’s appearance and raised fears about its impact on marine life and beach activities.

In response, the Water Quality Analysis and Pollution Control Division, along with the Complaints Reception Unit from Pattaya City Hall, promptly took action. Teams were dispatched to the beach area to collect water samples and conduct thorough analyses to monitor the bloom’s progress and its effects on water quality.







Good news arrived on June 20, when officials reported that the water at Wongamat Beach had begun to clear, signaling the natural decline of the plankton bloom. Despite this improvement, authorities continue to keep a close watch on the situation to ensure environmental safety and maintain a healthy beach environment for residents and visitors.

Beachgoers, including foreign tourists, have cautiously returned to enjoy the water, reassured by the ongoing monitoring efforts. This event highlights the importance of environmental vigilance and rapid response to natural occurrences that can affect tourism and local ecosystems.







































