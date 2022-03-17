Abandoned tractor blocks Pattaya minibus station

To whoever parked a big blue tractor at Bali Hai Pier, you’re blocking the minibus station.

Rungrueng Thongkum, Secretary of Up-country Minibus Business Association, said she was forced to complain to the media about the trivial matter March 15 because no one at Pattaya City Hall had responded to her concerns.



She said that following a recent meeting with public transportation operators at Bali Hai, the lot behind the automated parking garage was designated for use for minibuses, taxis and baht buses.

During the preparation of the lot, workers left a large tractor blocking most of the Pattaya-Mo Chit-Ekamai minibus station.

The vans can't park in front of the station without encroaching on the public road. She needs someone to move the tractor.






































