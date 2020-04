A monkey drunk on beer died after being hit by a car in Sattahip.

Authorities responded to the accident on Sukhumvit Road near the Sattahip Naval Base April 26. There they found the female money dead in the road, 2 empty bottles of beer next to it. Animal control officers buried the corpse in the nearby jungle.







Officers assumed the monkey picked up the partially full beer bottles and drank from them before trying to cross Sukhumvit where she met her match.