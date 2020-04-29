Pattaya BBQ hut faces bankruptcy under coronavirus lockdown

The owner of a Pattaya barbecue restaurant says she will go bankrupt if the government doesn’t relax the coronavirus business restrictions soon.







Proprietor Jan said her family’s Surin Lao Jim Jum pork-grill eatery used to generate about 2,000-baht profit a day. But after restaurants were ordered to provide takeout and delivery service only, she lost 80 percent of her business. When that fell to 90 percent, she closed down, hopefully temporarily.

Jan said she wants the government to allow restaurants to reopen, especially as Pattaya has seen no confirmed Covid-19 cases in 10 days. If they aren’t she’ll never be able to reopen.

















