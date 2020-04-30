TAT releases special 60th anniversary publications highlighting history of Thai tourism

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has uploaded three special publications to commemorate the 60th anniversary of its founding this year. They provide a fascinating look at the history of Thai tourism and TAT since 1960.







The first book, under the theme of “60 Years of Pride – The Journey of Thailand’s Sustainable Tourism” includes a number of historic images of the TAT offices, Thailand and Bangkok in the 1960s. The highlight is a montage of the visit by King Bhumibhol Adulyadej the Great (Rama IX) to the TAT offices and the full text of his address to the audience.

The bilingual Thai-English book also pays tribute to the TAT’s former Governors, highlights the many marketing campaigns; such as, the Visit Thailand Year, Amazing Thailand, Thailand: Happiness on Earth, Thailand Grand Invitation, Unseen Thailand, and Open to the New Shades, and cites the awards and accolades TAT has won over the years.

Loading…

The second book “TAT the Journey” (in Thai only) offers a more detailed look at the TAT’s policy and planning perspectives, including statistical records, crisis management challenges, research projects and responses to changes in a global operating environment.

The third book, “Open to Panoramic Thailand” is full of spectacular images of Thailand, from forests and farms to temples, beaches and urban areas.

The publications can be downloaded FREE here:

“60 Years of Pride – The Journey of Thailand’s Sustainable Tourism”, https://amazingthailandebook.com/issue/241

“TAT The Journey”, https://amazingthailandebook.com/issue/240

“Open to the Panoramic Thailand”, https://amazingthailandebook.com/issue/244

(tatnews.org)

Loading…

















