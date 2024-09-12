Cake of ‘Moo Deng’ the baby pygmy hippo at Khao Kheow Open Zoo too cute to eat

BANGKOK, Thailand – A famous cake shop, “Vetmon Cafe,” known for creating unique animal-shaped cakes, has recently crafted an incredibly detailed cake in the likeness of “Moo Deng,” a baby pygmy hippopotamus from Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi. The cake has become so realistic and adorable that netizens are hesitating to eat it.

Currently, “Moo Deng” is a popular figure on social media, with zoo caretakers regularly posting photos and videos of the baby hippo’s irresistible cuteness. These posts have garnered widespread affection from both children and adults alike.



On September 12, the Vetmon Cafe Facebook page shared their latest creation—an animal-shaped cake resembling “Moo Deng,” complete with intricate details down to the baby hippo’s eyelashes. The post, captioned “By request, here’s the Moo Deng cake from Vetmon Cafe! We did our best—hope it’s a good likeness!” immediately went viral.

Many netizens praised the cake’s lifelike appearance, with comments like, “It’s too cute to eat! The creator is so talented,” and “How could I slice this adorable cake?” Others marveled at how closely the cake resembled the real Moo Deng, saying, “This is the most adorable cake I’ve ever seen,” and “It looks just like the real thing.”







Despite its beauty, some users expressed sympathy for the cake, joking, “I feel bad for when it gets cut.”

Related Story: https://www.pattayamail.com/travel/pygmy-hippo-calf-captures-hearts-at-khao-kheow-open-zoo-fans-show-interests-in-pants-471760







































