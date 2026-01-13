Foreign paraglider snared on high-voltage power pole, knocks out electricity across Koh Larn near Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A dramatic rescue unfolded on Koh Larn, the popular island destination off Pattaya, after a foreign paraglider lost control and became entangled on the top of a high-voltage power pole, triggering a power outage across the entire island, Jan 12.

The incident occurred during a daytime paragliding flight when the pilot reportedly misjudged wind conditions while descending near a residential area. The paraglider’s canopy became caught on overhead power lines, leaving the pilot stranded at a dangerous height and forcing authorities to urgently cut electricity to prevent a potentially fatal accident.







Emergency responders, rescue teams and electricity authority officials were dispatched to the scene. Due to the height of the pole, strong winds and the complexity of the location, the rescue operation took more than one hour. Officials eventually managed to bring the paraglider down safely. The individual escaped without serious injuries.



The island-wide blackout caused temporary disruption for residents and tourists, many of whom gathered to watch the tense rescue operation. The incident quickly sparked online debate, with local residents questioning safety controls and calling for penalties, with some comments stating the pilot “should be fined” to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Authorities are now investigating whether the paragliding activity was properly authorised and complied with local safety regulations. Further legal action may follow as officials review the circumstances surrounding the incident.



































