Drunk female driver ploughs into six cars in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A drunk driver caused a multi-vehicle crash on Jomtien Beach Road, near Soi 8, at 2 a.m. of January 15, leaving several vehicles damaged and one person injured. Police at Dong Tan sub-station rushed to the scene of the multiple collisions to find seven vehicles, including two pickup trucks and five sedans, with varying degrees of damage.







The cause of the melee was a gold Toyota Vios driven by Ms. Surapa Sawadarn, 43, who was injured on the head and appeared intoxicated. She engaged in a heated argument with police officers and refused to cooperate. The officers invited Ms. Surapa to the Jomtien police station for further questioning. A subsequent breathalyzer test revealed an alcohol level of 189 milligrams, indicating significant intoxication. Ms. Surapa, still exhibiting signs of inebriation, attempted to hide from the cameras and insisted not to be photographed.

The owner of one of the damaged pickup trucks, Mr. Natchai Pudet, 28, said that he and his friends were sitting in the back of the truck when a speeding sedan suddenly collided with their vehicle. In a bid to survive, they hastily shielded themselves and narrowly escaped injury. The sedan continued to collide with six other vehicles nearby. He expressed his shock and anger at the reckless driver who endangered the lives of many people. He said he hoped the driver would face justice and pay for the damages.

Residents and visitors expressed their concern over the incident, saying that such accidents were becoming more frequent in Pattaya, especially during peak tourist seasons. They urged the authorities to take proactive measures to prevent drunk driving and improve the traffic situation in Pattaya.





























