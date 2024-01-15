A whirlwind of joy on National Children’s Day in Pattaya & Sattahip

PATTAYA, Thailand – In celebration of National Children’s Day, the vibrant city of Pattaya hosted a series of exciting events, spreading joy and creating lasting memories for children and families. The festivities took place from January 12 to January 14, with various organizations contributing to the fun-filled extravaganza.







Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Pattaya set the stage for a delightful experience, welcoming children and families with free admission, ensuring that kids under 140 cm could revel in the festivities. The highlight of the day was the mesmerizing Dinosaur Valley exhibit, complete with lifelike creatures and immersive sound effects, providing a realistic prehistoric adventure.

As families explored the beautiful gardens, they enjoyed stage performances, entertaining activities, and a plethora of gifts and prizes. Young elephants added an extra layer of fun, blending entertainment with education, creating a unique and memorable experience.

Pattaya City took center stage, with Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presiding over the National Children’s Day celebrations. The Pattaya School No. 11 meticulously organized activities aimed at fostering self-awareness, discipline, and a sense of responsibility among the children.

The school’s dynamic program included gift giveaways, captivating mini-concert performances, and a diverse selection of food. The chosen theme, “Broaden Your Horizons, Be Creative, Respect Differences, Collaborate to Build Democracy,” encouraged open-mindedness, creative thinking, and collaboration for a democratic society.

The celebrations extended to Pattaya City Hall, where thousands of children and parents gathered for a day filled with dynamic dinosaur shows, climbing fire truck cranes, and awards for outstanding youth contributing to environmental responsibility. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet’s green frog costume added a touch of whimsy as he opened his office to children, fostering open communication.

On January 13, the Royal Thai Navy showcased its majestic vessels at Juk Samet Pier in Sattahip district. The flagships H.T.M.S. Chakri Naruebet, H.T.M.S. Similan, and H.T.M.S. Bhumibol Adulyadej dazzled children and parents, creating a maritime spectacle.

The day featured a fancy drill by naval cadets, weapons and equipment demonstrations, stage performances, and gift giveaways. The highlight for children was the aircraft carrier, H.T.M.S. Chakri Naruebet, leaving them in awe.

The Royal Thai Police Marine Unit Region 3 joined the celebration by organizing a special activity at Juk Samet Pier. Students and parents enjoyed a boat trip aboard Patrol Vessel 815, exploring the scenic beauty of Sattahip Bay. The initiative aimed to uplift spirits, emphasizing the importance of children as the nation’s future.

As the boat glided through the waters, children and parents were treated to breathtaking views of the coastal landscape, providing an insight into the vital maritime activities shaping the region’s development.

In unity, these events showcased the commitment of various organizations to make National Children’s Day a memorable and enriching experience for the young minds of Thailand.































