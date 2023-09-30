Drunk driver triggers four-vehicle pile-up in Bo Win east Pattaya

Pattaya, Thailand – A drunk driver caused a four-vehicle collision at the Pakruam intersection on Highway 331 in Bo Win industrial district, east of Pattaya. Two people were injured in the crash. The accident occurred on Sept 28, when a 6-wheeled water truck from Rayong rear-ended a trailer truck from Chachoengsao that crashed into an Isuzu pickup truck causing it to crash into a Nissan pickup truck stopped at the traffic lights.







A female passenger in the Isuzu pickup truck was injured. She received initial on-site care before being transported to Laem Chabang Hospital. The water truck’s driver, Phitak Inta, 40, seemed drunk and reeked of alcohol. He incurred a right shoulder injury and was also transported to Laem Chabang Hospital.







Eyewitnesses noted the water truck driver did not apply his brakes as it came close to the intersection, crashing into the trailer truck at high speed, causing a 30-meter pile-up. Police are investigating the incident to determine factors leading to the collision and assess legal implications for all parties involved.













