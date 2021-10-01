Drunk driver plows into Pattaya food carts, vendors escape death

By Pattaya Mail
A group of Pattaya street vendors narrowly escaped death when a drunk driver rammed their food carts in front of View Talay Condominium 6, Pattaya.

The unidentified driver was arrested after officers discovered he was extremely inebriated following the Sept. 30 accident. He underwent a blood alcohol test at Pattaya Police Station.



Sakorn Linjan, 42, said he was selling fruit on Second Road in front of the View Talay 6 condominium Sept. 30 when he saw the drunkard’s Nissan March speeding in his direction. The car smashed into several motorcycles before clobbering carts offering fried chicken, fruit and beverages.


Some vendors suffered bumps and bruises and received first aid at the scene.

