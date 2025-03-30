Driver and passengers escape unscathed after car skids off poorly-lit road in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The rescue center received a report of a car accident involving a sedan that had skidded off the road on Highway 36 near the Yellow Traffic Light Circle in Khao Mai Kaew Sub-district, East Pattaya, at 11:10 PM on March 28.

Rescue volunteers found a white Mitsubishi Mirage off the road in the center of the lane. Fortunately, all four passengers in the vehicle were rescued without injury.

The driver, 56-year-old Diew Poonsawat, explained that he was driving from Bueng Kan Province, transporting three passengers, and was heading to Rayong. Upon reaching the dark stretch of road where visibility was poor, the car lost control and skidded into the median. Thankfully, no one was injured, but Diew urged local authorities to improve roadside lighting to prevent future accidents that could be more dangerous.

































