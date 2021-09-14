Drunk curfew-breaker smashes car into East Pattaya house

A drunk driver speeding home after curfew arrived, car and all, inside the wrong house.

Building contractor Suriya Bokwong, 35, and passenger Thanawat Piandee, 18, smashed through the walls of a Nongprue house owned by Somkid Srichana, 44, around midnight Sept. 12. No one was injured.







Suriya admitted to police he had been drinking and didn’t want to get caught breaking curfew. So he put the pedal to the metal, lost control at a U-turn, hit an electricity pole and bounced off into Somkind’s house.

Somkid said her family, including small children and older people, were sleeping. The homeowner told police she heard a loud squealing outside a second before the crash through the front of the house.



In addition to her house, Somkid’s pickup truck also was damaged along with its cargo of metalworks she planned to deliver to a customer in the morning.

The curfew-breakers were impounded at Nongprue Police Station.

































