Investigators sift through rubble to determine cause of catastrophic Nashaa fire

Fire investigators tried again Tuesday to sift through the Nashaa Club rubble to determine what caused the massive blaze that left the Walking Street nightclub a teetering pile of smoldering timbers.

Provincial Police Region 2 forensic investigators joined Pattaya police at the site of the Sept. 12 fire, but found the building still hot and on the verge of collapse. A fire department tanker truck watered the structure continuously as wisps of smoke rose from piles of ashes and debris.







Investigators did use a hydraulic platform truck to inspect the exterior of the building, top to bottom. But they, and reporters, only dared venture into the ground floor opening.

Pattaya engineers evaluated the site Sept. 14 to determine if it is safe to enter and rummage through.

Nashaa Club management posted to social media, urging people to refrain from the rampant, cynical speculation that the club was torched for insurance money due to being closed for five months during the latest coronavirus wave.

Owners of the Indian nightspot said police investigators will determine the cause, they wrote, and that the club would return at some point in the future.

































