ASEAN’s first cold energy-based air separation unit opens in Rayong

BIG and PTT will open Southeast Asia’s first air separation unit that uses cold energy from the condition changing process of liquefied natural gas (LNG) late this month.

Piyabut Charuphen, managing director of Bangkok Industrial Gas (BIG), said the new air separation unit (ASU) was developed by Map Ta Phut Air Products Co., Ltd. (MAP) which was a joint venture of BIG and PTT Pcl situated in the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Rayong province.







He said the new ASU will start its commercial operation within September and become the first air separation unit in Thailand and Southeast Asia that applies the air separation technology which depends on cold energy that results from the condition changing process of LNG at an LNG terminal.



The technology reduces the consumption of electricity at the air separation unit and would cut carbon emissions by 28,000 tons a year.

“This plays crucial roles in preparing industries to support Thailand’s goal of net zero emissions,” Mr. Piyabut said. (TNA)

































